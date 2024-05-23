7 best dialogues from Aamir Khan’s action thriller Ghajini

Ghajini continues to be one of the best performances by Aamir Khan, along with Asin. Some of the Ghajini dialogues were as popular and witty as the characters themselves.

The film, which is a remake of a Tamil-language film of the same name, tells the tale of an entrepreneur who suffers short-term memory loss.

Take a look at the 7 best Ghajini dialogues that are paisa vasool:

1. “Vishwas aur ghamand mein bahut kum farak hai. Main kar sakta hoon, yeh mera vishvas hai. Sirf main hi kar sakta hoon, yeh mera ghamand hai.”

In the film, Aamir Khan plays the role of Sanjay Singhania, a wealthy businessman who falls in love with a model and upcoming actress for her kindness and bubbly nature. As the film starts, we see how dedicated and driven Singhania is to make his company one of the best in the telecommunications world. This is a famous Ghajini movie dialogue.

2. “Kalpana jadoo ki chaddi hai. Yun ghumti hai aur sarkaare badal jaati hai.”

Next up on this list of the best Ghajini dialogues is this one by Asin. She is seen as this struggling model who lies about being in a relationship with a huge business tycoon, Sanjay Singhania, so that she could get more work. Even though she is poor with no family backup, she is shown as a humble and kind-hearted woman.

3. “Mere pitaji ka kehna tha ki kaam jazbaat ke saath karo, jazbaati hokar nahi.”

Sanjay, on the other hand, was a focused and family-oriented professional who returned from abroad to take over his family business and take it to new heights. Even though he followed his mind to make major decisions, he only listened to his heart when it came to Kalpana. This Ghajini movie dialogue is so inspiring.

4. “Uski nazron me main ek aam aadmi hu aur ek aam aadmi reh kar he mai uska pyaar jeetna chahta hu.”

Sanjay disguised himself as Sachin Chauhan to protect his original identity from the woman he was falling in love with. He didn’t want her to love the rich businessman that he was, but to fall for his original personality and characteristics. Hence, when she accepted him, completely oblivious that he had so much money, he was on cloud nine.

5. “Bas ek haan ke intezaar mein raat yunhi guzar jayegi. Ab toh bas uljhan hai saath mere, neend kahan aayegi. Subah ki kiran na jaane kaunsa sandesh layegi. Rim jhim si gungunayegi ya pyas adhoori reh jayegi.”

After being smitten by Kalpana and spending enough time with her, Sanjay thought it was apt to propose to her. Hence, he expressed his love for her on New Year’s Eve, when both of them were returning from her office party. The woman was taken aback by what he said and responded that she wanted to sleep over it before coming up with any answer.

An impatient Sachin sat by the window of the empty moving bus in which he proposed to her and penned this poem for her, thinking what her answer would be.

6. “Mere pitaji ke pass 1992 me 3 Ambassador cars thi...”

If you have watched the Aamir Khan action-thriller, you would know that Sanjay Singhania’s love interest, Kalpana Shetty’s father, had a travel agency and owned 3 Ambassador cars. But sadly, her uncle betrayed him and took all the cars. Her father soon died after the trauma. That very day, she decided to get married only after buying those 3 Ambassador cars. This left Sanjay in shock. He was desperate to marry the love of his life. This scene is one of the funniest in the film.

7. “Buri nazar se dur rahe, petrol hamesha full rahe.”

Soon after Kalpana shared the story of 3 Ambassador cars with Sachin and decided to get married to him, she sold all the jewelry she had gathered for her wedding to buy her first Ambassador car. During the puja ceremony, she delivered this funny Ghajini Kalpana dialogue. In the film, she often comes up with funny one-liners that come as a breath of fresh air amid all the action and drama.

There are only a handful of impactful dialogues by Ghajini, but several of them still remain etched in the minds of the audience. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film starred Aamir and Asin in lead roles. However, it also saw Pradeep Rawat as the titular antagonist, Ghajini Dharmatma.

It is one of the few movies whose title is based on the character of the villain. Jiah Khan, Riyaz Khan, Khalid Siddiqui, Tinnu Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Supreeth Reddy, Mahendra Ghule, Vibha Chibber, Sunil Grover, Rajendran, Firdausi Jussawalla, and Sonal Sehgal are some of the other actors who played key roles in the action movie.

ALSO READ: 10 best old Hindi comedy movies that are a laugh-riot