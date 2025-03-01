The Diplomat star John Abraham admits his career is built on criticism; reveals 'only thing' that keeps him going

John Abraham is gearing up for his upcoming film The Diplomat, a thriller inspired by real events, set to hit theaters on March 14. Reflecting on his journey, he acknowledged that criticism has played a key role in shaping his career. He also shared that the driving force behind his perseverance is the unwavering support of the audience.

In a conversation with PTI, John Abraham reflected on how critics have often speculated about his career, especially after his four-year hiatus before Parmanu. He acknowledged that such remarks don’t bother him, as his journey in the industry has been shaped by criticism. He said, “My career has been built on criticism; I enjoy it.”

He further shared that his true motivation comes from his audience rather than industry figures who assess success through numbers. While he respects the business side of cinema, he credits his fans for his resilience and longevity.

The Diplomat actor said, “The only people that have kept me going and have made me survive is my audience.” Emphasizing this connection, he expressed that The Diplomat is a film made especially for them.

John Abraham highlighted that his primary focus, both as an actor and producer, is to deliver compelling stories that connect with a vast audience. While he acknowledges the importance of box office figures aspiring for Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, and beyond, he emphasized that achieving success through quality storytelling is what truly matters to him.

He believes the industry is too focused on finances and should prioritize strong storytelling. He was drawn to The Diplomat for its compelling narrative and geopolitical themes, crediting writer Ritesh Shah.

A key theme in the film is women's struggles, and the actor stressed the need for stricter laws to protect women, children, and animals. He noted that societal change takes time but requires urgent awareness and action.

To prepare for his role as JP Singh, John Abraham trained with acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva for three weeks and met Singh personally to perfect his portrayal.

Meanwhile, The Diplomat is backed by JA Entertainment, T-Series, Wakaoo Films, Fortune Pictures, and Seeta Films. Initially set for a March 7 release, the film has been pushed to March 14.

Inspired by real events, the thriller stars John Abraham as diplomat JP Singh, who undertakes a daring mission to rescue an Indian woman, Uzma, from Pakistan.