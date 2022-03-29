EXCLUSIVE: Attack runtime is less 1 hour 45 minutes; Director says ‘I value the time of audience’

The countdown for the release of John Abraham fronted action thriller, Attack has begun, wherein the actor plays the role of a super soldier. According to our sources, the movie has been crisply edited and packed in a runtime of 105 minutes i.e., 1 hour 45 minutes. We reached out to director Lakshya Raj Anand on the idea of making this fast-paced thriller. “I do feel some films drag in their narrative and the best way is to do things in the shortest time,” he smiles.

Lakshya adds, “We live in the world of Instagram, where everything is instant. So, instead of giving the audience the time to be distracted, we worked extra hard to not make the dialogues too long. I value the time of the audience a lot.” Explaining his style of filmmaking, he informs, “We have faster cuts too, which have enabled us to tell the story faster. I also feel, my attention span is a little short. I get bored easily, so it was an effort to tell a story in the best possible way and also keep the audience engaged.”

The action in the trailer of Attack has been the talk of the town. Lakshya, who has been an assistant director on films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bang Bang, opens up about his trick of shooting the stunts. “The new generation has started shooting films with smaller set ups of cameras, so the angles are much cooler. There are no limits to a big film camera. For Attack, we followed a special process of shooting all those stunts,” Lakshya explains.

The story of the film, produced by Jayanti Lal Gada and Ajay Kapoor, is written by John with Lakshya. The director confirms the same and reveals that the duo started their journey of making Attack in 2016. “The idea has developed over a period of 5 years. We didn’t want the film to be another Robo-Cop or Terminator, but the first Attack. We have made a film which shows us how to make the right use of technology,” he keeps it short adding further that he wishes to hit the sweet spot of commerce with content.

Attack has been announced as a Super Soldier Franchise and Lakshya insists that he has the idea locked for Attack: Part Two as well. “I have a crazy idea that completely flips the genre, and the audience will be surprised to see the turn it takes in there. I can’t speak much about it, but, yes, it’s in the pipeline,” he gushes.

Prod him to share final thoughts on his April 1 release and the director signs off, “We are living in very strange times when the audience is accepting South Indian action films dubbed in Hindi but not the films featuring Hindi heroes. So, this is the time when I want to see where my cinema lands. With Attack, we are traditionally catering to both the single screen and multiplex audience.”

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna comes on board Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor; Shoot begins this Summer