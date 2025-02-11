Madras Cafe on OTT: Here's where you can watch John Abraham-led political actioner ahead of The Diplomat's release

John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie The Diplomat. The teaser of the gripping thriller has already created a lot of excitement among the audience. They are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of the film. Prior to that, viewers can enjoy John’s other films such as Madras Cafe on OTT. Read on to know where you can watch the political actioner digitally.

Where to Watch Madras Cafe

The 2013 film Madras Cafe is available to watch on the streaming platform Netflix as well as JioCinema. The audience can enjoy this engaging narrative from the comfort of their homes. If you missed out on watching this John Abraham starrer in theaters upon its release, it’s your chance to catch it for the first time. If you’ve watched it before and liked the story, you can relive the experience.

Plot of Madras Cafe

Madras Cafe references the time of the Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war. John Abraham plays the role of Vikram, a secret agent who goes to Sri Lanka on a secret mission. He slowly learns of a conspiracy to k*ll the former Prime Minister of India.

The trailer offers a peek into Vikram arriving in war-torn Sri Lanka. It also features Raashii Khanna as his wife Ruby and Nargis Fakhri in the role of a war correspondent. The trailer is packed with thrilling action sequences.

Watch the trailer here!

Cast and Crew of Madras Cafe

The cast of Madras Cafe includes John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashii Khanna, Siddhartha Basu, Prakash Belawadi, and Ajay Rathnam. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It is produced by John Abraham, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, and Ronnie Lahiri.

Madras Cafe makes for an interesting watch ahead of the release of The Diplomat. The latter is arriving in cinemas on March 7, 2025. Alongside John Abraham, it stars Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi. The Shivam Nair directorial is based on a true story.