Box Office: Captain America Brave New World falls short of USD 200M domestic mark after losing 1,300 theaters in 9th weekend

Captain America: Brave New World, the highly anticipated superhero offering of the year, encountered a significant challenge at the US box office this weekend, its ninth. The latest MCU title suffered a major blow, losing a staggering 1,310 theaters across the country. This drastic reduction in screens has caused delays in the film’s progress toward crossing the USD 200 million domestic gross, a milestone that had been expected to be hit this weekend.

The film, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson—now playing the titular character—grossed just USD 342K over the weekend, marking a severe 75.2 percent drop from the previous weekend. The film is now being shown in only 440 theaters.

Despite the rough performance, Captain America: Brave New World has still managed to reach a respectable total of USD 199.9 million domestically, which is just a hair away from the aforementioned milestone.

Released as Marvel’s Phase Five, Captain America: Brave New World follows Wilson as he investigates a conspiracy involving the newly elevated US President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. Directed by Julius Onah, the movie also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, and more. The film unfolds in the timeline set by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Wilson took up the mantle of Captain America.

The movie’s release on February 14 was met with mixed reviews. Critics pointed out weaknesses in its screenplay and its politics-heavy narrative instead of a signature action-heavy one. Captain America 4, nonetheless, received praise for the performances of Mackie and Ford, with both actors standing out in their respective roles.

The venture has grossed USD 413 million globally on a USD 180 million budget, minus marketing costs. Streaming appears to be the only option for the title to make a profit.

Mackie will next be seen in CapAm’s suit in Avengers: Doomsday, led by Robert Downey Jr. and featuring Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and more. Set for a May 1, 2026 release, Doomsday will be followed by Secret Wars in 2027.

The next Marvel film, meanwhile, is Thunderbolts, set for May 2. Directed by Jake Schreier, the endeavor follows a group of antiheroes as they are forced to team up for a deadly mission.

