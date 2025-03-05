Box Office: Empuraan poised to become Prithviraj’s biggest Directorial hit ever!

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made a sensational directorial debut with Lucifer back in 2019, has followed it up with the feel-good entertainer Bro Daddy that released on Disney+Hotstar (now JioHotsar) back in 2022. He is now gearing up for his most ambitious project yet— L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer. With a massive budget, a global release, and high expectations, it is poised to become Prithviraj’s biggest directorial success in terms of Box Office returns.

Starring Mohanlal as political kingmaker Stephen Nedumpally, Lucifer grossed more than ₹100 crore worldwide and became a Malayalam industry benchmark. The film even got remade in Telugu as Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather. Now, Empuraan is taking things to the next level. The film, centered on Mohanlal’s unsaid character, Khureshi Ab'raam, is expected to deliver a stylish, action-packed narrative on a grand scale. In Lucifer, only an intro of this character is give and now it is splashed into a full length role. Likely made with an estimated budget of more than ₹100 crores, L2: Empuraan is not only a expensive Malayalam movie, but might rake a similar moolah at the Box Office.

Set to release on March 27, 2025—the sixth anniversary of Lucifer— L2: Empuraan boasts a stellar cast, with Prithviraj himself reprising his role as Zayed Masood alongside Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others. The film's extensive shooting schedule, covering multiple countries, highlights its global ambition.

As a director, Empuraan could redefine Prithviraj’s career, surpassing the box office achievements of his previous films. However, as an actor, his biggest blockbuster remains Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, where he shared the screen with Prabhas. The Prashanth Neel directorial collected over ₹700 crore globally, making it the highest-grossing film of Prithviraj’s career so far.

With Empuraan being marketed as a high-octane pan-Indian spectacle, all eyes are on how it will perform at the box office in various states including Kerala, Telugu states and Tamilnadu. Given the hype and the legacy of Lucifer, there is no doubt that this film will set new records for Prithviraj as a filmmaker. The countdown to March 27 has begun!