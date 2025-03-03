Prithviraj Sukumaran calls it wrap for Vilayath Buddha, recounting 2-year journey and enduring surgery

Prithviraj Sukumaran is eagerly awaiting the release of his movie L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. Ahead of its release, the actor has shared an update on his next film in the leading role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Salaar actor announced the shoot wrap of his film Vilayath Buddha after two years of it being in the works. Sharing the official update, Prithviraj also recalled his accident during its shoot and penned:

“2 plus years, a ruptured ACL, a torn meniscus, and some re-implanted cartilage later, #VILAYATHBUDDHA comes to a final wrap for Double Mohanan! Been a journey in more ways than one!”

See the official post here:

For those unaware, Prithviraj Sukumaran had suffered an accident back in the day during the shoot of Vilayath Buddha. He was shooting for an action sequence at Marayoor in 2023, where an accident had occurred. The actor later revealed how he was subjected to keyhole surgery and was under bedrest for a couple of months.

The movie Vilayath Buddha is helmed by Jayan Nambiar and is based on a novel by the same name. The novel, authored by G. R. Indugopan, also has the writer co-writing the screenplay with Rajesh Pinnadan.

Moving forward, Prithviraj Sukumaran will hit the big screens on March 27, 2025, with the much-awaited sequel flick L2: Empuraan. The film directed by the actor also has him playing a key character alongside Mohanlal.

Advertisement

The upcoming action thriller is the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer and is the second installment out of a trilogy. While the first installment focused on the character of Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi-Abraam and his nexus with an unnamed crime syndicate, the sequel is likely to delve deeper into the world, showcasing the aftermath of the characters and their origins.

Aside from Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the film also had actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, and many more in key roles.