Box Office: Ahead of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par release, revisiting performances of Bollywood's iconic sports films
Let's look back at the box office performances of Bollywood's iconic sports films before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. It includes Chak De! India, Dangal, Goal, Chandu Champion, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Aamir Khan is making his comeback after a hiatus of three years with his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports comedy-drama stars Aamir as Gulshan, the coach who trains an 'intellectually disabled' basketball team. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie will hit the screens on June 20, 2025. Ahead of its release, let's take a look back at 5 iconic sports movies and their box office performances.
1. CHAK DE! INDIA
Released in 2007, Chak De! India collected a lifetime net business of Rs 66.5 crore during its theatrical run. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the sports drama emerged as a superhit at the box office.
2. DANGAL
Dangal, which hit the screens in 2016, earned Rs 374.5 crore net in its lifetime run. Led by Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the box office.
3. DHAN DHANA DHAN GOAL
Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal starred John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. The 2007 sports drama fetched a lifetime collection of Rs 13.75 crore. Also featuring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, the movie was a flop.
4. BHAAG MILKHA BHAAG
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was released in 2013. The biographical sports drama registered Rs 109.25 crore net business by the end of its theatrical run. Starring Farhan Akhtar, the 2013 release turned out to be a superhit.
5. CHANDU CHAMPION
Released in 2024, Chandu Champion was based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Starring Kartik Aaryan, the sports action movie earned Rs 60 crore net lifetime business while emerging as a flop at the box office.
Coming back to Sitaare Zameen Par, are you excited to watch Aamir Khan's new movie in theaters?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
