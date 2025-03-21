Aamir Khan reveals he had ‘big fights’ with Ashutosh Gowariker over THIS reason while filming Lagaan

The 2001 classic Lagaan continues to be one of the most acclaimed films in Aamir Khan's career. However, while filming, Aamir reportedly had multiple disagreements and big fights with director Ashutosh Gowariker regarding what he felt was a "lack of logic" in the storyline. One particular concern was why his character maintained a clean-shaven look despite the plot being set against the backdrop of water scarcity.

In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, Aamir Khan shared that he had a hard time understanding why his character, Bhuvan, appeared clean-shaven in Lagaan, a film set during a drought. He recalled questioning director Ashutosh Gowariker about how Bhuvan managed to shave despite the scarcity of water.

However, Ashutosh reportedly advised him to overlook such logical details. Aamir mentioned that this led to heated arguments between them, as he pointed out that maintaining a clean-shaven look under such conditions would have angered the villagers, given the dire situation.

The PK actor mentioned that he never fully understood the reasoning behind the decision and recalled Ashutosh’s response when he raised his concerns.

According to Aamir, Gowariker simply said that he liked how Aamir looked and wanted him to maintain that appearance in the film, choosing not to focus on the logic behind it. Aamir admitted that although he eventually gave in, he was quite upset about it.

To compromise, he began shaving at night so that a slight shadow would appear by the time he was on set. He added that on days when he forgot to shave the night before, he would get frustrated with himself. However, he admitted that this concern might have been more in his mind, as he wasn’t sure if the audience even noticed the detail.

Released in 2000, Lagaan marked a turning point in Khan's career. He followed it with Dil Chahta Hai, another influential film that was one of the first in Hindi cinema to depict realistic stories about modern-day characters.

Reflecting on this phase in a recent interview, Aamir mentioned that after the success of both Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai, the industry began to perceive him differently. Since they couldn't find a more fitting description, they eventually labeled him a "perfectionist."