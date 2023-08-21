Box Office: Gadar 2 creates an ALL TIME RECORD in 2nd weekend; Sunny Deol film collects Rs 370 crore in 10 days

The return of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh as resulted in box office records being shattered left right and center as Gadar 2 has created an all-time record in its second weekend. According to early estimates, Gadar 2 collected Rs 39 to 40 crore on its second Sunday, taking the second weekend total to Rs 90 crore. This is the highest ever for a feature film in Hindi Markets, topping the second-weekend collections of Bahubali 2, which collected a little under Rs 80 crore. The biggest second-weekend record of Gadar 2 is something that’s expected to stand tall for a long time, as it took over 5 years for a feature film to defeat the historic trend of Bahubali 2.

Gadar 2 all set to surpass the collections of Dangal on its 2nd Monday

The 10-day total of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 370 crore and the film is now all set to debut in the Rs 400 crore club by Tuesday/Wednesday. Gadar 2 has already gone past the lifetime collections of blockbusters like War, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK, Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai and the film is now all set to top the total collections of Dangal on its second Monday. The business of KGF: Chapter 2 will also be history by coming Friday, which will mark the beginning of Gadar 2’s journey to surpass the lifetime collections of Bahubali 2 and Pathaan to emerge an all-time grosser.

The present trends indicate an industry hit, as the film has shown a phenomenal trend through the last 10 days and is not looking to stop anytime soon. There isn’t much of a competition for Gadar 2 until the release of Jawan on September 7 and the film will be hoping to top Pathaan or at least enter the Rs 500 crore club before the release of Jawan. These are simply historic numbers for Gadar 2 and the film is turning out to be one of the most profitable commercial potboilers of all time as far as ROI is concerned.

The budget of the film is around Rs 65 crore and another Rs 15 crore for print and publicity, leads the landing cost to Rs 80 crore. The profits for Zee Studios are easily expected to be in the North of Rs 375 crore, which proves the magnitude of success that Gadar 2 is turning out to be.

Gadar 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection

Day All India Nett Friday Rs 38.50 Saturday Rs 42 crore Sunday Rs 52 crore Opening Weekend Rs 132.50 crore Monday Rs 38 crore Tuesday Rs 55.50 crore Wednesday Rs 32.25 crore Thursday Rs 22.50 crore Week One Rs 280.75 crore Second Friday Rs 20 crore Second Saturday Rs 31 crore Second Sunday Rs 40 crore (Expected) Second Weekend Rs 91 crore Total Rs 371.75 crore

