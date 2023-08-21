Box Office: Gadar 2 creates an ALL TIME RECORD in 2nd weekend; Sunny Deol film collects Rs 370 crore in 10 days

The profits for Zee Studios are easily expected to be in the North of Rs 375 crore, which proves the magnitude of success that Gadar 2 is turning out to be at the box office. Read details

Written by Himesh Mankad Published on Aug 21, 2023   |  12:41 AM IST  |  5.3K
Box Office: Gadar 2 creates an ALL TIME RECORD in 2nd weekend; Sunny Deol film collects Rs 370 crore in 10 days
Box Office: Gadar 2 creates an ALL TIME RECORD in 2nd weekend; Sunny Deol film collects Rs 370 crore in 10 days

Key Highlight

The return of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh as resulted in box office records being shattered left right and center as Gadar 2 has created an all-time record in its second weekend. According to early estimates, Gadar 2 collected Rs 39 to 40 crore on its second Sunday, taking the second weekend total to Rs 90 crore. This is the highest ever for a feature film in Hindi Markets, topping the second-weekend collections of Bahubali 2, which collected a little under Rs 80 crore. The biggest second-weekend record of Gadar 2 is something that’s expected to stand tall for a long time, as it took over 5 years for a feature film to defeat the historic trend of Bahubali 2.

Gadar 2 all set to surpass the collections of Dangal on its 2nd Monday

The 10-day total of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 370 crore and the film is now all set to debut in the Rs 400 crore club by Tuesday/Wednesday.  Gadar 2 has already gone past the lifetime collections of blockbusters like War, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK, Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai and the film is now all set to top the total collections of Dangal on its second Monday. The business of KGF: Chapter 2 will also be history by coming Friday, which will mark the beginning of Gadar 2’s journey to surpass the lifetime collections of Bahubali 2 and Pathaan to emerge an all-time grosser.

The present trends indicate an industry hit, as the film has shown a phenomenal trend through the last 10 days and is not looking to stop anytime soon. There isn’t much of a competition for Gadar 2 until the release of Jawan on September 7 and the film will be hoping to top Pathaan or at least enter the Rs 500 crore club before the release of Jawan. These are simply historic numbers for Gadar 2 and the film is turning out to be one of the most profitable commercial potboilers of all time as far as ROI is concerned.

Advertisement

The budget of the film is around Rs 65 crore and another Rs 15 crore for print and publicity, leads the landing cost to Rs 80 crore. The profits for Zee Studios are easily expected to be in the North of Rs 375 crore, which proves the magnitude of success that Gadar 2 is turning out to be.

Gadar 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection

Day All India Nett
Friday Rs 38.50
Saturday Rs 42 crore
Sunday Rs 52 crore
Opening Weekend Rs 132.50 crore
Monday Rs 38 crore
Tuesday Rs 55.50 crore
Wednesday Rs 32.25 crore
Thursday Rs 22.50 crore
Week One Rs 280.75 crore
Second Friday Rs 20 crore
Second Saturday Rs 31 crore
Second Sunday Rs 40 crore (Expected)
Second Weekend Rs 91 crore
Total Rs 371.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Gadar 2.

Advertisement
About The Author
Himesh Mankad
Himesh Mankad
Journalist

Film Journalist and trade analyst. With over 9 years of experience, every day, Himesh attempts to be credible with ex...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!