Box Office: Gangubai Kathiawadi continues its glory run; The Batman consolidates on 2nd Saturday

The box office in India, which was quite dull for over a year barring a few exceptions, seems to have finally got the momentum it was long dwelling. The Indian box office has a number of films simultaneously running and the number is set to only increase in the days to come, with at least one major film releasing every week.

The Kashmir Files is running successfully at the box office with unprecedented gains day after day. Radhe Shyam is putting up an average show in the home state but is poor elsewhere.



Gangubai Kathiawadi, despite competition from new releases, has stood its ground and is doing very good numbers even in its third week. The film grossed Rs. 4.40 cr nett on its third Saturday to take its total cume to Rs. 109.50 cr. The film shall see the Sunday numbers breach the Rs. 6 cr mark to take the tally to Rs. 115.50 cr. The film was written off on its first day when it locked horns with 2 south biggies – Valimai and Bheemla Nayak. The film has proven all naysayers wrong as it has comfortably gone past both these films in India, Overseas, and Worldwide. The film shall end its run is a HIT. It is the second hit for Bollywood since the start of the pandemic with Sooryavanshi being the first.



The Batman started off very well with a strong first weekend. The film saw major drops on weekdays since the content was niche and didn’t have much for family audiences. The second Friday saw the collections of the film meander around the Rs. 1.25 cr mark. The second Saturday saw collections double as it managed to rake in Rs. 2.50 cr nett on its second Saturday. With the growth on Saturday, it is certain that the film will cross Rs. 40 cr India nett. Although Rs. 40 cr may not look very appealing, given the nature of the film, one would wholeheartedly accept this number. The film shall end up as an AVERAGE grosser at the Indian Box Office.



Jhund failed to leave a mark in its second weekend due to a plethora of new releases taking away a significant number of screens. It is doing well in the limited screens it is running in. But that’s not enough. The film will breach the Rs. 10 cr nett mark on its second Sunday. However, the pre-release buzz was that it would rake in Rs. 10 cr in its first weekend itself. The film shall end up as a DISASTER at the Indian Box Office.

