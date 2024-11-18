Box Office: Gladiator 2 emerges Ridley Scott's biggest opening weekend grosser internationally; Red One debuts with impressive first weekend in domestic markets

Hollywood releases Gladiator 2, and Red One set a storm at the box office with impressive opening weekends. While the Ridley Scott movie made a new record overseas, the Christmas action comedy film took a reasonably good start at the domestic box office.

Gladiator 2 emerges Ridley Scott's biggest opening weekend grosser internationally

Ridley Scott's epic historical action drama Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and others, performed very well in its extended opening weekend of five days. The movie grossed over USD 87 million in the foreign markets and became Ridley Scott's biggest opening weekend grosser ever.

The UK and France contributed the most, with USD 11.4 million and USD 10.3 million, respectively, while Spain and Australia each collected around USD 5 million. Mexico, Germany, Italy, Korea, and Brazil collectively raked in over USD 19 million.

Red One debuts with an impressive USD 34 million in The US in its opening weekend

Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in the lead, is performing extremely well at the box office. The movie was released in the domestic markets this weekend, a week before its release internationally.

The Christmas action comedy debuted with an impressive USD 34.1 million in the US markets in its three-day opening weekend, while its total global cume reached USD 84.1 million by the end of the second weekend.

Red One remained strong at the international box office even after the arrival of Gladiator 2 and added around USD 14.7 million in its second weekend, taking its overseas collection to USD 50 million in 12 days of release. For the unversed, it is a streaming-turned-theatrical movie for which collecting anything in the theatrical run is extra cash.

