Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 13: Ajith Kumar’s film nears end of glorious domestic run, adds Rs 1.50 crore on 2nd Tuesday

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s action-packed thriller Good Bad Ugly had a phenomenal start at the Tamil Nadu box office, raking in a massive Rs 28 crore on its opening day, after it was released on April 10th. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film quickly garnered strong support from movie lovers for its interesting narrative, terrific performances, and stylish appeal.

Good Bad Ugly, bankrolled by Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers, continued to perform exceptionally well, crossing milestone after milestone and dominating the box office in its opening week, and now it looks like the domestic run is nearing an end.

As the second week rolled in, Good Bad Ugly's momentum began to show signs of slowing down at the box office. If we look at numbers, on Day 12, the box office collection took a noticeable dip, earning only Rs 1.75 crore. By Day 13, the numbers further dropped, with Good Bad Ugly managing to pull in around Rs 1.50 crore gross in the native state of Tamil Nadu. Despite this decline, the film’s performance remains impressive, securing its place as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films in recent months, but then, the numbers are indicating that the run might cut short with the arrival of other films.



Here's a look at the day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 14.50 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 23.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 6 crore 7 Rs 5.50 crore 8 Rs 4.50 crore 9 Rs 6 crore 10 Rs 6 crore 11 Rs 7 crore 12 Rs 1.75 crore 13 Rs 1.5 crore (est.) Total Rs 138.50 crore

As of now, Good Bad Ugly has become the twelfth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, with a total of Rs 138.50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. This makes it not only the highest-grossing film for Ajith Kumar but also one of the biggest successes in Tamil cinema. If we compare the top earners in Tamil Nadu, creative filmmaker Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 leads with Rs 139.5 crore, closely followed by Good Bad Ugly at Rs 138.5 crore. Other notable films like Vijay’s Mersal and Sarkar and Ajith's Viswasam also continue to dominate the box office rankings.

That said, Good Bad Ugly has firmly established itself as a major hit in the action thriller genre, though it might not end up in some big clubs.

