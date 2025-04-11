Trisha Krishnan calls out ‘anonymous cowardice’, slams trolls for spreading negativity about her online

Trisha Krishnan left all spellbound with her performance once again in Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly. Amid the great response the film and her performance are garnering, the actress has now dropped a cryptic message, slamming "toxic comments" and "negativity" directed towards her online.

Taking to her IG stories, the diva dropped a note calling out people spreading unnecessary hate about others and posting stuff which carries no sense or truth. She called it an attempt of anonymous cowardice to write things about someone which are unknown.

Check it out here:

An excerpt from her note read: “Toxic people, do you guys live or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? Really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by.”

In other news, the Vidaamuyarchi star put forth a dazzling performance in Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly. Just a day before its release, the actress dropped a bunch of pictures of herself from the sets of the film.

Take a look at the pictures here:

She teased the audience about getting to witness the enchanting character of Ramya, which she will play. Undoubtedly, her breathtaking looks in her role from the Tamil actioner left everyone jaw-dropped.

Quite interestingly, GBU marked the diva’s second collaboration with Ajith Kumar this year. Their last film together was Vidaamuyarchi, which grabbed considerable attention from fans after its release.

Moving on, Trisha Krishnan is one of the busiest actresses since she has various scheduled films in the pipeline. One of them includes working with Kamal Haasan in his film Thug Life.

The actress will also work with Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara, along with reuniting with Suriya for RJ Balaji’s Suriya45.

