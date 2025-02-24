Box Office: Heart Eyes sees a HARSH DROP in 3rd weekend after STRONG start at the US Box office

Heart Eyes, the recent R-rated Horror thriller on the US Box Office, stars Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding in the lead. The film is directed by Josh Ruben, also featuring Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster alongside the leads. The film clashed with another film at the US Box Office, Love Hurts, both competing with their similar themes on the ticket windows.

As per its run till now, the film has turned out to be a highly successful venture with a USD 26.8 Million total collection at the US Box Office post the third Weekend of its release. Even though the film saw a huge drop of 70.7% on its third weekend run compared to the second, managing to gross just USD $2.9 Million, it is still not far away from ending its run with a success tag.

The second weekend run of Heart Eyes made it explode at the US box office, adding into its total gross a sum of USD 10 Million over the 3 - day time period, raking in a heavy benefit from the holiday period and showing a jump of 20.5% on the box office compared to the opening weekend gross. The film is made at a production cost of USD 18 Million, a very low budget release standing against another such release, Love Hurts, in the box office race.

As per the current trends, Heart Eyes is expected to end its overall box office run near a USD 30 - 35 Million Lifetime Gross at the US Box Office. The gross of the film was affected by other films like Captain America: Brave New World, Paddington in Peru, Love Hurts, and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy which were released around the same time period. Even after facing such hurdles, Heart Eyes is expected to show successful results at the box office.

