Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to play triple role in time-travel saga; Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta's return on cards? Find out

Rakesh Roshan recently revealed that Hrithik Roshan will take the director's chair for the much-awaited Krrish 4. Now, adding to the buzz, a report states that Hrithik will be seen in not one but three different roles in this time-travel-based superhero saga. It also reveals the return of Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta.

According to a report by India Today, Krrish 4 is set to dive deep into the world of time travel, drawing inspiration from epic blockbusters like Infinity War and Endgame. A source told the portal, "The plan is for Krrish to move through different timelines—past and future—to eliminate a major threat. While high on VFX and production, the film will stay rooted in family emotions and relationships."

The report also suggests that Krrish 4 will return with familiar faces like Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha. They are expected to reprise their iconic roles.

Adding to the excitement, Nora Fatehi might also join the cast and take on a fierce, action-packed role, possibly adding a fresh layer of intensity and style to the sci-fi universe.

According to reports, Krrish 4 has undergone several rewrites before the script has been finalized. The scale of the film is said to be bigger than ever, and Hrithik will reportedly play three different roles: Rohit (the scientist), Krrish (the superhero), and potentially even the main antagonist. The portal added that they contacted Hrithik's team, and they denied the speculation.

The Krrish franchise, which began with Koi Mil Gaya and expanded into Krrish and Krrish 3, was directed by Rakesh Roshan. However, the upcoming fourth installment will be directed by Hrithik Roshan himself. Last month, Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to announce the same and reflect on his journey with his son.

He wrote, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4."

He added, "Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!"

