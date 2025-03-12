Box Office: Salaar Re-Release advance booking opens tomorrow; can Prabhas starrer become a big theatrical event in re-run?

While Prabhas is yet to begin the production of Prasanth Neel's Salaar 2, the makers are bidding on the re-release of the first part. Here's shedding the light on whether it can emerge as a big theatrical event in re-run.

Salaar re-release advance opens tomorrow; Can it stand tall on the huge expectations?

The advance booking of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is expected to begin tomorrow. The gritty action thriller is slated to hit the big screens again on March 21st. It will have a strong 9-10 days in the bank to register phenomenal pre-sales.

Though the movie remained underwhelming during its earlier re-release in October 2024, it will be interesting to see whether it sees the expected rush among the audience or not.

For the unversed, the Prasanth Neel directorial was originally released in December 2023, in a clash scenario with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Both movies suffered by the clash while the Prabhas starrer couldn't live up to the huge expectations at the box office. Its lifetime box office collection wrapped under Rs 600 crore, which was not an ideal result for such a mega project.

Salaar re-release aged very well with the masses

Though the Prabhas starrer might not have worked to its full potential, the movie aged very well with the masses during its OTT release. The repeat value of Salaar is insane and that's what is its biggest force. Co-starring Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaaran, the gritty action drama is expected to do a fair business in its re-release.

It might not match the glory of Mahesh Babu's Murari and Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh in the re-run, but has potential to sail through a successful theatrical re-release.

