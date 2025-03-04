Box Office: Chhaava chases Pushpa 2 to become highest grossing Indian movie in Mumbai Circuit

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, and starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is storming the box office these days. After emerging as the highest-grossing movie of Maharashtra state, the historical drama is now eyeing another big record at the box office.

Chhaava chases Pushpa 2 to emerge as top grossing movie of Mumbai Circuit

A few days back, Chhaava bagged the crown of Maharashtra state and emerged as the best-performing movie, surpassing Pushpa 2. Now, the movie is chasing another Pushpa 2 record in the Mumbai Circuit.

Currently standing at a strong Rs 222 crore net (16 days) in Mumbai circuit, the Vicky Kaushal movie is only behind Allu Arjun's mega-hit Pushpa 2. Looking at the pace at which the historical drama is performing at the box office, the movie definitely has a shot to snatch this big record from Pushpa 2.

For the unversed, the Allu Arjun starrer mass actioner grabbed the top spot among the highest-grossing movies in Mumbai Circuit by clocking over Rs 275 crore net. Chhaava needs more than Rs 50 crore to bag this huge title in its name. One must know that the movie has a clear run at least till Eid 2025. Due to this, it has enough potential to not only squash this huge record but also set another benchmark.

Advertisement

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava is expected to leave cinemas only when Salman Khan's Sikandar hits the cinemas. Though John Abraham's The Diplomat is releasing in cinemas on Holi 2025, it won't affect it much, as per current buzz.

Have you watched Chhaava yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.