Box Office: Hridayam is rocksteady on Monday; Biz on parity with Friday in Kerala

Coming off an excellent weekend, Hridayam was rock steady on Monday. The film grossed Rs. 2.70 crores in Kerala on Monday, almost at parity of what the film earned on its opening day on Friday. The cinemas were closed on Sunday in Kerala and there is a capacity limit of 50 per cent in place, so there was a spillover demand and this should be there for another day or two as well. The latter was also seen with Kurup, which had a big Monday in Kerala (Rs. 3.05 crores) after a huge opening weekend (Rs. 13.35 crores).

There was the usual drop in collections outside Kerala after the weekend, which meant overall India numbers were slightly under the opening day. The film has crossed Rs. 10 crores in four days at the Indian box office and the first week of the film is expected to close around Rs. 16 crores approx.

The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 3.20 crores

Saturday - Rs. 3.65 crores

Sunday - Rs. 0.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 2.90 crores

Total - Rs. 10.25 crores

The film opened to strong numbers in Gulf as well, grossing around $1M (Rs. 7.50 crores) in its opening weekend. The global gross as of Monday is Rs. 19 crores approx. The film has recovered its entire cost from global theatrical share already and has emerged first Hit of the year 2022. Depending on how it holds in the coming days it could go on to become a Blockbuster.

Also read: Hridayam Review: A marvelously structured memory piece on soul searching