Box Office: Hridayam has an excellent weekend; Third biggest start for Mollywood in recent times

Hridayam scored an excellent weekend at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 7.20 crores approx. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer coming of age drama film opened to strong numbers on Friday, recording the third biggest opening day for a Mollywood film in recent times post-CoVID second wave, just behind Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Rs. 7.42 crores) and Kurup (Rs. 7.01 crores). On its second day, the collections of the film jumped and were second-biggest, just behind Kurup (Rs. 7.19 crores). Cinemas were closed on Sunday in Kerala and Tamil Nadu due to CoVID restrictions, so the collections coming were majorly from Karnataka. The film would have grossed over Rs. 10.50 crores if not for the cinema closures.

The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 3.10 crores

Saturday - Rs. 3.60 crores

Sunday - Rs. 50 lakhs

Total - Rs. 7.20 crores

The majority of collections came from Kerala, garnering Rs. 5.60 crores in two days of release (Rs. 2.60 crores on Friday and Rs. 3 crores on Saturday). Cinemas were closed on Sunday in the states, but the reports of the film are positive and will try to cover the lost business on Sunday during the weekdays. The early numbers that are coming for Monday morning shows are strong and suggest a big spillover demand. The film also fared well in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well, grossing Rs. 85 lakhs and Rs. 30 lakhs respectively. The collections in Tamil Nadu are just for two days and would have been around Rs. 50 lakhs if not for cinemas being closed. The business in Gulf was also strong though numbers are still to be received.

