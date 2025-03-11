Box Office: Dune 2 prepares to re-release in India; Here's how the film did in its original run in the country

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is set to re-release in India for a limited time, offering fans another chance to experience the sci-fi spectacle in its full cinematic glory. The offering, which originally premiered in March 2024, received widespread acclaim for its stunning visuals, immersive world-building, and compelling performances, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Now, Warner Bros. India has announced that Dune 2 will be back in select theaters from March 14 for a one-week exclusive IMAX run.

A direct sequel to Dune: Part One (2021), Dune: Part Two continues the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he embraces his destiny among the Fremen and leads a rebellion against House Harkonnen to avenge his family. Zendaya returns as Chani, his love interest, while Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgård all reprise their roles. The sequel also introduces Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux to the plot, which explores Paul’s growing struggles between personal desires and his fated duty.

During its original run, Dune: Part Two performed poorly in India, grossing approximately Rs 11.45 crore in its opening weekend and ending its showcase in the vicinity of USD 4 million. Globally, the film amassed a stellar USD 714.64 million, with USD 432.50 million coming from international markets. Despite its success, the film recently lost its spot in the top five grossers of 2024 to Wicked. However, with its re-release, Dune: Part Two has the opportunity to boost its earnings and reclaim its position on the chart.

Warner Bros. India announced the news on social media, writing, “Back in Cinemas, Bigger Than Ever. Relive the war for Arrakis in Dune: Part Two.” The re-release will allow those who got wind of the film late to catch the breathtaking landscape of Arrakis, the intensity of the battles, and Hans Zimmer’s powerful score on the best screens possible.

As mentioned earlier, fans eager to revisit Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will have only a week to catch it in theaters. Whether the release will significantly impact its global box office standing remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Dune: Part Two is exactly the type of movie that deserves a theatrical revival.