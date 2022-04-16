Box Office: KGF 2 Hindi version makes over Rs 45.75 cr on Day 2 to flirt with Rs 100 cr; RRR nears Rs 250 cr

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon had yet another spectacular day at the box office with numbers just marginally down from its first day in north India. The drop is very nominal for a film coming from such high levels. The film has more or less guaranteed the blockbuster tag to its name although the Monday hold is crucial to reaffirm the same. The film is heading towards a gross total of Rs. 500 cr worldwide in its first 4 days and it is an enviable feat for a film that is budgeted at less than Rs. 150 cr.

KGF: Chapter 2 collected Rs. 45.75 cr nett on day 2 to pack a 2 day total of Rs. 98.75 cr, which is just shy away from the magical 3 digit figure. The film has crossed Rs. 100 cr nett for its Hindi version today and is heading for another ticketing day in excess of Rs. 35 cr. KGF: Chapter 2 has changed the dynamics of box office in the north as it has become the first dubbed film to create an opening day record and has also become the fastest film to hit Rs. 100 cr nett in the Hindi circuit.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has held its fortress despite the KGF: Chapter 2 mania that has gripped the nation. RRR managed to clock in excess of Rs. 3 cr nett on its fourth Friday for the Hindi version and is on course the become the highest grosser of the year in the north even if its for a few days before KGF: Chapter 2 rightfully takes the throne. The film will be hitting Rs. 250 cr before The Kashmir Files and may likely end its run in the range of Rs. 260-Rs. 270 cr nett.

Box office in India has reached pre-pandemic levels for big tent pole films and is on its way to soaring higher and higher as content becomes more audience-friendly. Higher ticket prices aided with great showcasing have helped films rake in historic numbers. With the right fusion of content and stardom, the Indian box office is looking at a great future ahead.

The day-wise nett box office collection of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:-

KGF: Chapter 2

Thursday – Rs. 53 cr

Friday – Rs. 45.75 cr

Total = Rs. 98.75 cr

RRR

3 week total – Rs. 242 cr

Friday – Rs. 3 cr

Total = Rs. 245 cr

What are your thoughts on the box office of both films?

