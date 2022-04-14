KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer has a record breaking opening day in Hindi

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon has taken a flying start at the box office in the Hindi belts. The hype on Day 1 was such that many centers were open round the clock to cash in on the tremendous hype the film was able to generate and to match the demand for the film. Tier 2 and Tier 3 centers went on overdrive with a good chunk of audiences ready to stand through the entire movie in case tickets were not available.

As per early estimates, KGF: Chapter 2 is set for record day 1 number in the Hindi belts with figures expected to be in the range of Rs. 52 cr and Rs. 54 cr net. KGF: Chapter 2 has bettered every Hindi film in every circuit but the catch here is that the Hindi release is not extensive in the South since it has been released in state-specific languages, that is, Kannada in Karnataka, Malayalam in Kerala, Tamil in Tamil Nadu and Telugu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The partial holiday did aid the number a fair bit but one can say that even if there was no partial holiday, the film would have still opened well. The biggest plus of the film is that the numbers it is fetching in the North is without a known leading face and thus one can expect the film to hold better, unlike a star-driven film that has heavy initials.

As expected in our preview for the movie, it is heading for around Rs. 140-150 cr gross from India on its first day and can go towards a mind-numbing Rs. 500 cr India gross in its 4-day extended weekend. Given the economics of the film, it is a Hit film from the very first day and it is all about a steady trend to ensure a Blockbuster verdict.