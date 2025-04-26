Box office: Nani’s first A-certificate film HIT 3 faces cuts; will it affect its family audience appeal?

Telugu star Nani, often celebrated as Telugu cinema’s "family hero," has surprised everyone with his upcoming film HIT 3. Unlike most of his earlier movies that carried a clean 'U' or at most 'U/A' certificate, this time the actor steps into the more intense territory. HIT 3 has officially been granted an ‘A’ certificate, meant strictly for adult audiences.

Advertisement

Fans were already curious after catching glimpses of the raw, violent tone in the trailer, but the censor certification made it clear. The Censor Board has not only restricted HIT 3 to 18+ viewers but also suggested several cuts to soften some of the movie's most graphic moments. Scenes involving child abuse, uniform burning, and throat-slitting have been trimmed down. Cuss words have been muted as well. According to reports, the film still retains its edge as a gripping, violent action drama despite these cuts and mutes. As all procedures are now complete, HIT 3 is locked for a grand May 1 release.

Nani’s transition to a darker, more brutal role is definitely a bold move. Known for family-friendly entertainers like Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Dasara, where the action was carefully balanced with emotional storytelling, Nani’s audience usually includes kids, parents, and even grandparents.

As HIT 3 is infused with bloodshed, violence, and strong language, it remains to be seen whether his traditional fanbase will embrace this shift or not. If they don't, it's likely to impact the collections big time. However, Nani is promoting the film big time across cities and also released a special promotional song too, thereby attracting more A-rated audiences to theaters.

Advertisement

Anyway, career evolution often demands tough choices, and this could be Nani's way of broadening his on-screen image. In the US, advance ticket bookings for HIT 3 have already started and early signs are positive. Indian ticket sales are expected to open soon, and the real test will be how well the film connects with audiences here.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly Box Office: Ajith's film hits 2.57 Million tickets on BookMyShow, grabs 4th spot in Kollywood's second week chart