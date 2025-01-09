Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 36 India Box Office: Allu Arjun and Sukumar's blockbuster mass drama nets Rs 1.50 crore on fifth Thursday

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit the screens on December 5, 2024, is unstoppable at the box office. It marks as the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The mass action drama starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has completed five weeks of its theatrical run. The film is now in the last leg and continues to grow its business worldwide including Hindi markets.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Earns Rs 1.50 Crore On Day 36; Stands At A Little Under Rs 730 Crore

Directed by Sukumar, the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 collected Rs 1.50 crore on fifth Thursday of its release. The Telugu film has maintained a strong hold at the Hindi box office so far.

In the opening week, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 389 crore. The earnings of second, third, and fourth weeks were recorded as Rs 178 crore, Rs 94.75 crore, Rs 49.25 crore respectively. Now, in the fifth week, the Pushpa sequel has fetched a business of Rs 17.30 crore.

The cume collection of Sukumar's latest helmer now stands at Rs 728.30 crore.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Net Collections In India In Five Weeks

Week Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Total Rs 728.30 crore

Pushpa 2 Eyeing Rs 750 Crore In Sixth Week

Amid the arrival of re-releases, Pushpa 2 is targetting to finish at Rs 750 crore in Hindi markets. Allu Arjun-starrer is likely to touch the mark by the end of its run, that will be once it hits digital. The makers initially announced the reloaded version of Sukumar's directorial to be released in theaters on January 11, 2025, that would feature additional footage of 20 minutes. However, as per the latest update, they have postponed the same to the 17th of January, 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

