Box Office: Top 5 highest grossing Rashmika Mandanna films in Hindi, where does Sikandar stand?

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular Indian actress with her recent movies from Bollywood and South making the actress reach every corner of India. The latest Bollywood movie starring Rashmika Mandanna is Sikandar, also starring Salman Khan. The film opened in theatres on 30th March and collected Rs 25 crores at the box office. Among a career filled with huge blockbusters, let's take a look at the top 5 highest Hindi grossers of her career and see where Sikandar stands in the list:

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

The much popular all time blockbuster Pushpa 2, one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema ever, collected Rs 66 crores on its Day 1 in Hindi and became the highest Day 1 grosser ever of Rashmika Mandanna. This record also made it the highest opening film in Hindi of all time. The film was directed by Sukumar and also featured Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil among the leads.

2. Animal

A massive Ranbir Kapoor led action drama blockbuster, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among its star cast. The film achieved a nett of Rs 50 crores in Hindi on its opening, becoming the current 2nd highest opener of Rashmika’s career.

3. Chhaava

The recent blockbuster of Rashmika Mandanna’s career is the period biopic Chhaava, also featuring an ensemble cast of Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshaye Khanna and others. The film is currently in theatres nearing the end of its run. This Laxman Utekar directorial collected Rs 31 crores India nett on its opening.

4. Sikandar

The latest Hindi release of Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar, is the 4th highest opening film of her career. This much awaited Salman Khan action entertainer released very recently on Eid. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and collected Rs 24 crores at the box office.

5. Goodbye

Goodbye was a high on drama and emotions film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and others among its leading star cast. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl and collected just Rs 1 crores at the box office on its opening day.

