Box Office: Oscars 2025 Best Picture Nominees and how they performed so far in theatres

On the much hyped Oscar 2025 award night, we have seen the complete list of giant and small movies battling for the Best Pictures award. These movies include Timothee Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown, Wicked, The Brutalist, Anora, and others.

Even though what you consider better is subjective, only one film can win in the Oscars Best Picture category. Taking a look at their public reception, let’s check out which one nominated film was the highest grosser among them who managed to fill the theatres with the biggest audience:

1. A Complete Unknown

A Complete Unknown was a musical drama based on the life of musician Bob Dylan with Timothee Chalamet playing the lead. The film was directed by James Marigold and produced by Searchlight Pictures. The film collected USD 120 Million globally against a budget of USD 50-60 Million.

2. Anora

The Anora, the finalist which actually won the Best Pictures Oscar award, grossed USD 41 million globally at the box office. The film starred Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn as the leads and was directed by Sean Baker. The film was made on a budget of USD 6 Million only.

3. Wicked

The musical fantasy featured Cynthia Erivo in the lead along with Ariana Grande. It was directed by Jon M. Chu went on to be one of the most remarkable blockbusters of the year. The film collected over USD 729 Million at the global box office.

4. Conclave

Conclave was a political thriller film directed by Edward Berger. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini in the leading cast. This thriller was made at a budget of USD 20 million and ended up grossing over USD 101 million at the global box office.

5. The Brutalist

The epic period drama The Brutalist stands in the same line at the box office as Anora. The film was made with a budget of USD 9.6 million and grossed over USD 41 million globally. This Brady Corbet directorial featured Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, and others as its star cast.

6. I’m Still Here

I’m Still Here is a political biographical drama directed by Walter Salles. The film gained an overwhelmingly positive word of mouth on its release from the audience and the critics. It featured Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro in the leading cast and collected nearly USD 30 million globally with a budget of just USD 8 million.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

