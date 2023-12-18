EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
Anand Pandit's birthday bash is gearing up to be a grand celebration, bringing together several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and more for this special occasion.
The film industry is poised for yet another star-studded celebration, this time in honor of producer and real estate developer Anand Pandit's birthday. In an exclusive scoop, Pinkvilla has learned that the birthday bash is set to be graced by some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and many more. Read on to know further details on what promises to be a glamorous and high-profile event.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and more Bollywood celebs unite for Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the 60th birthday celebration for Anand Pandit on December 21 is slated to be a grand affair. According to our sources, the star-studded guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and numerous other luminaries from the Hindi film industry.
Earlier, it was disclosed that the iconic Amitabh Bachchan would headline the event. Pandit himself shared the exciting news on social media, expressing his gratitude for Senior Bachchan's acceptance of the invitation. In a heartfelt tweet, Pandit reminisced, “I first met him on the silver screen. The Vijay of Trishul made me believe in my crazy dreams. Now our deep friendship over the years feels like life has come a full circle. Thank you for accepting to grace my humble gathering. I am honored @SrBachchan Sir.”
Rumors circulating the town hint at the festivities unfolding in a luxurious suburban hotel, specially transformed for the occasion. Anand Pandit is expected to be joined by a multitude of friends and colleagues from the Bollywood fraternity for this extravagant celebration.
Numerous reports suggest that the musical ambiance for the celebration will be orchestrated by the composer duo Vishal & Shekhar. The hosting responsibilities are expected to be undertaken by the renowned singer and Pandit's close friend, Sonu Nigam.
More about Anand Pandit
Through his banner, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Anand Pandit has produced and distributed a range of movies including Sarkar 3, Total Dhamaal, The Big Bull, Chehre, Thank God, and many more. As he celebrates his 60th birthday, the evening becomes even more special, resonating with a twofold significance. It also marks the completion of two decades for his real estate company, Lotus Developers.
