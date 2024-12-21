Box Office: Pushpa 2 is all set to beat KGF 2 as the highest-selling movie on BookMyShow

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is doing wonders at the box office. The movie has made several records in its theatrical run of an extended two weeks. And now, it is all set to bag another benchmark under its name.

Pushpa 2 gears up to emerge as the highest-selling movie on BookMyShow, beating KGF Chapter 2

Pushpa 2 is creating new benchmarks in every possible aspect. Be it ticket window, advance sales, showcasing, or box office, the Allu Arjun starrer is in no mood to slow down. After emerging as the first-ever movie to sell 100K tickets per hour on BookMyShow, the mass action drama is eyeing another massive record.

Pushpa 2 is all set to emerge as the highest-selling movie on BookMyShow in a couple of days by beating the previous record holder, KGF Chapter 2. As of now, Pushpa 2 has sold 16.5 million tickets on the ticket-booking website BookMyShow. It is gearing up to topple the record of Yash-Prasanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 by the end of its 3rd weekend.

For the unversed, KGF Chapter 2 sold 17 million tickets on BMS back in 2022, becoming the highest-selling movie on the platform. However, two years later, a new release claimed the title.

Pushpa 2 eyeing a finish of around Rs 1600 crore globally

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is setting the box office on a storm. In just 2 weeks, the movie grossed Rs 1110 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 1338 crore globally. The Hindi net collections of Pushpa 2 have gone past Rs 550 crore net, and it now makes its way towards the Rs 600 crore and Rs 700 crore net Hindi mark.

The movie is expected to end its global rampage somewhere around Rs 1600 crore. The figure might go up a little if it manages to secure a healthy showcasing against Baby John.

