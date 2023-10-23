Leo box office collections: Vijay film scores USD 18 million weekend Overseas for Rs 370 crore Worldwide

Tamil film Leo blasted off with USD 17.90 million (Rs. 149 crore) four-day weekend internationally. The Vijay starrer had already emerged as the biggest overseas opener for Kollywood on Saturday, it further consolidated its lead on Sunday by a margin of nearly 20 per cent. Among all Indian films, Leo is fourth only to Pathaan, Jawan and Baahubali 2 in the list of biggest overseas starts.

The worldwide box office gross of Leo stands at Rs. 368 crore, with Rs. 219 crore coming from the domestic market in India. The worldwide opening for the film is on par with the Martin Scorsese-directed Killer of the Flower Moon, headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, which grossed USD 44 million, per Studio estimates. Depending on the actuals, Leo could be the #1 film globally for the weekend, which will be a third for Indian films after Master and RRR. Individual #1 markets for the film were Malaysia, Singapore, UAE-GCC, and Sri Lanka.

Leo saw the opening weekend record for Tamil films in all markets except for the United States. In the big Tamil hubs, it saw the weekend record fall for all Indian films, including Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, France and Switzerland. Gulf recorded the fourth biggest start for an Indian film, going over USD 5 million. Europe saw a huge turnout with the continent seeing USD 3.30 million coming for the weekend.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Leo is as follows:

North America: USD 4,450,000

Middle East: USD 5,400,000

Australia/NZ: USD 850,000

Malaysia: USD 2,000,000 approx

Singapore: USD 1,200,000

Rest of Asia: USD 550,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,500,000

France: USD 475,000

Germany: USD 350,000

Europe: USD 1,000,000

Rest of World: USD 100,000

Total: USD 17,900,000 / Rs. 149 crores

ALSO READ: Leo box office collection: Emerges Highest grossing film for Vijay in India with a Rs 200 crore plus Weekend