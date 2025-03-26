Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh calls it ‘one of the biggest opportunities’ working in Neeraj Pandey’s crime-thriller series

Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was released on the streaming platform last week. The crime thriller led by Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee also featured veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty in an important role. Recently, talking about his experience working on the show, the actor called it 'one of the biggest opportunities' for him.

Mimoh Chakraborty, who played the role of a cop on Jeet's team, spoke highly of Neeraj Pandey while talking about his experience of working on the show. He admitted being a 'fan' of Pandey's work and shared that after watching Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, he was sure he wanted to be part of the show. After being introduced to the casting team, he auditioned for the part.

The son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty further explained that he wanted the project as it is an 'incredible' production house and an 'amazing' show.

"And when it comes to thrillers and investigative stories, Neeraj sir is the best. My takeaway from him is the perception and attitude towards storytelling. He called us his 'Khakee Avengers.' Viewers are hooked to the suspense part, and he knows exactly how to keep the flow of the story," he added.

While Mimoh shared the screen space with stalwarts of Tollywood, Mimoh didn’t feel lost in the mix. He stated that the show is made in a way that every actor gets ample screen time and space to showcase their craft.

“For me, it is one of the biggest opportunities as an actor, and I have totally cherished my part. Not for a single moment was I insecure. I had most of my scenes with Jeet, who is debuting on Netflix with this series. They all are dynamic, extraordinary talents. Sharing screen space with such talented people was a huge honor. Every day on set was a learning experience for me,” he said on a concluding note.

The gripping series also features Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Pooja Chopra in key roles. Currently streaming on Netflix, the series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. Produced by Friday Storytellers, it is written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.