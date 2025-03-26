Tumko Meri Kasam Box Office India Day 6: Esha Deol and Vikram Bhatt's movie nets Rs 3 lakh; Runs in the last legs ahead of Sikandar's release

Released on March 21, 2025, Tumko Meri Kasam is the latest contender at the box office. It has been lagging behind amid the holdover releases, Chhaava and The Diplomat since its release. Starring Anupam Kher and Esha Deol, Tumko Meri Kasam has been struggling in its theatrical run.

Tumko Meri Kasam Adds Rs 3 Lakh To Its Tally

Also featuring Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh, Tumko Meri Kasam has mantained a poor hold at the box office. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the legal drama has added Rs 3 lakh more to its total earnings.

Tumko Meri Kasam had a slow start on last Friday as it earned Rs 15 lakh business on the first day. The film earned same figures on second and third days respectively. After its lukewarm opening weekend, Anupam Kher and Esha Deol-starrer has failed to improve its performance in the week days. It fetched Rs 5 lakh on Monday and Rs 4 lakh on Tuesday.

The cume collection of Tumko Meri Kasam now stands at Rs 57 lakh net in India.

Here's How Much Tumko Meri Kasam Collected In Six Days:

Days Net India Business Day 1 Rs 15 lakh Day 2 Rs 15 lakh Day 3 Rs 15 lakh Day 4 Rs 5 lakh Day 5 Rs 4 lakh Day 6 Rs 3 lakh Total Rs 57 lakh

Tumko Meri Kasam To Close Its Curtains Soon

Going by its box office performance, Tumko Meri Kasam will drop its curtains soon as it has unable to sustain well in the first week. It has performed poorly in the six days while running parallel to Chhaava and The Diplomat.

The screens of Vikram Bhatt's latest helmer will be taken over by Salman Khan's Sikandar in the upcoming weekend. Speaking of which, Sikandar is arriving in cinemas on March 30, 2025 during the Eid weekend.

Tumko Meri Kasam In Cinemas

