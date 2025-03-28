Tumko Meri Kasam Box Office India Day 8: Vikram Bhatt's helmer ends its run tomorrow before Sikandar's release

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Tumko Meri Kasam stars Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, and Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh. The courtroom drama was released on March 21, 2025. The theatrical run of the recently released movie has come to its end within a week of its release.

Tumko Meri Kasam Fails To Sustain After Poor Run In First Week

Backed by Indira Entertainment, Tumko Meri Kasam has maintained a poor run for the last seven days. It opened with Rs 15 lakh business on the first day of its release. After earning Rs 45 lakh in the opening weekend, Anupam Kher and Esha Deol's movie went on to collect Rs 5 lakh on first Monday.

The collection of Tumko Meri Kasam saw a further decline on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, the film remained steady on Thursday. After earning Rs 60 lakh in the first week, the business has dropped down to thousands.

Tumko Meri Kasam Heads For A Disastrous Fate

Also starring Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh, Tumko Meri Kasam is heading for a disaster verdict at the box office. Vikram Bhatt's latest helmer will drop the curtains tomorrow with Rs 65 lakh net business in its lifetime. The legal drama ran parallel to Chhaava and The Diplomat.

Its farewell coincides with the box-office welcome of Sikandar. Salman Khan's upcoming action drama will hit the screens on March 30, 2025.

Advertisement

The poor box office performance of Tumko Meri Kasam is mainly due to the preference of cinegoers for the big entertainers like Chhaava and The Diplomat. Vikram Bhatt's film lacked hype and buzz among cinephiles.

Tumko Meri Kasam couldn't even bring decent footfalls in the first week as audience watch such movies on OTT platforms rather than buying tickets to watch them in theaters.

Tumko Meri Kasam In Cinemas

Tumko Meri Kasam is playing in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for the Anupam Kher and Esha Deol-starrer? Tell us in the comment section.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.