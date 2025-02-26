Box Office: Can Dhadak 2 be a BIGGER HIT than its prequel Dhadak?

Dhadak 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit movie Dhadak which marked the Bollywood debut of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. Both films are largely based on the same theme of a love story divided by a barrier of social status. Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead, directed by Shazia Iqbal. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

The film is currently less than a month away from its scheduled release date which is subject to change. Reportedly, the film could be postponed due to it facing difficulties with the CBFC certification. Though not much hype surrounds the film currently, there is still some time for the marketing campaign to begin and the tides to turn in favour of the film. Its prequel Dhadak opened at Rs 8.75 crores domestically and ran on the box office till a total nett collection of Rs 72.50 crores.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Expectations

Dhadak 2 is reportedly made at a budget of Rs 45 crores approximately and hence, getting a lifetime in the same range as its prequel can surely make the film a success. But going by the current trend, it can come near an opening of Rs 4 crores. As of now, there are many factors standing with and against its success.

Being a sequel can possibly give it a benefit of franchise to attract the audience to the theatres but Dhadak itself barely holds any fanbase among the neutral public, possibly nullifying the sequel factor. A good album can raise the interest in the film but that’s something we cannot bet on yet. It is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, which is something to harm the film’s reputation keeping in mind being a remake mostly repels the audience.

Advertisement

The only thing which remains is the face value of the leading stars. While both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptti Dimri both are popular enough in the young generation, Siddhant’s box office in the last few years has not been much commendable. At the same time, Triptii Dimri is coming back on the big screen after a big Diwali blockbuster like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

How much do you think Dhadak 2 will collect at the box office? Leave your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question