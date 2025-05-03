The Royals: ‘My co-actor is so snackable,’ confesses Bhumi Pednekar; Ishaan Khatter admits he is ‘guilty as charged’

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar are set to collaborate for the OTT series, The Royals. They are paired opposite each other in the royal rom-com. The trailer was released recently and Ishaan’s physique, along with his appearance, has managed to capture a lot of attention. Bhumi recently confessed that her co-star was ‘snackable,’ while Ishaan admitted that he was ‘guilty as charged.’

In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, Bhumi Pednekar was asked how it felt to be a part of a show, The Royals, where she wasn’t being objectified. In response, the actress shared that she hadn't been objectified throughout most of her career.

Talking about her co-star Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi said, “But it was a lot of fun being a part of a show where my co-actor is so snackable. I have seen people go weak in their knees in front of Ishaan now.” The female lead of the show added that she hadn’t been in such ‘environments’ previously.

During the same conversation, Ishaan was asked to comment on the attention that his ripped physique was getting. He said that there was a lot more to it than just his physical appearance.

Ishaan stated, “And if I may, there’s a lot more in the show of everything, including... Guilty as charged.” However, he added that such attention was new, and he found it ‘flattering.’ The actor mentioned that the cast was having fun with it.

Ishaan further shared that the actual reason behind doing The Royals was the depth of his character. He is playing the role of a prince. Ishaan said that the superficial aspects, like the glamor and beauty, were a part of his character and weren’t there just for the sake of it.

The cast of The Royals also includes Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

The show is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Mark your calendars for the release of The Royals on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

