Did you know Ishaan Khatter had to lose 10 kilos in less than 2 months for Cannes selection Homebound after finishing The Royals shoot?

May 2025 is set to be a special month for Ishaan Khatter. First, his series The Royals is slated to release on Netflix. Then, he will be heading to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for his movie Homebound. Ishaan recently revealed that he had to lose 10 kilos of weight in less than 2 months for the Neeraj Ghaywan film after finishing the shoot of The Royals.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Ishaan Khatter recalled shooting for Homebound after wrapping up filming for The Royals. He said, “I jumped into Homebound in less than two months after finishing The Royals. I had to get into shedding skin to get into the character, and lose 10 kilos.”

Ishaan further mentioned that after everything he had experienced with the two characters and himself, it was his moment to take it all in. He added that he had a lot of fun working on both of them. The actor stated that he had hopes for great outcomes for both projects, which were now becoming real.

It was earlier announced that acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on board Homebound as the executive producer. During the same conversation, Ishaan Khatter said that there wasn’t anything better than someone like Martin Scorsese joining their team.

Ishaan also expressed his pride and love for his director Neeraj Ghaywan. He mentioned that nobody deserved it more, in his opinion. He called Homebound special and was grateful to be a part of it.

Homebound will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, which will be held from May 13 to 24, 2025. Alongside Ishaan Khatter, the cast includes Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa.

Earlier, Martin Scorsese showered the film with praise in his statement. He said, “I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter is set to woo the audience with his character Aviraaj Singh, a prince, in The Royals. The series, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, arrives on May 9.

