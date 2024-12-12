Box Office: Rajkummar Rao Hit Flop Movie List

Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for Maalik, was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Let's take a look at the box office verdicts of his movies.

Box Office: Rajkummar Rao Hit Flop Movie List
Rajkummar Rao pursued an acting course in the Film & Television Institute Of India, Pune and then moved to Mumbai. Rajkummar began his acting journey with an anthology movie, Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 and has emerged as one of the versatile actors in the Hindi film industry.

Rajkummar Rao's Hit & Flop Films

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhokha emerged as a semi-hit. While movies like Kai Po Che!, Queen, Newton, Srikanth were successful at the box office, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, CityLights, Hamari Adhuri Kahani were flops.

Special mention to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 which turned out to be all-time blockbuster.

Box Office Verdicts Of Rajkummar Rao Theatrical Movies Over The Years

Movies Verdict
Love Sex Aur Dhokha Semi Hit
Ragini MMS Semi Hit
Shaitan Flop
Gangs of Wasseypur 2 Flop
Chittagong Disaster
Shahid Flop
Talaash Semi Hit
Kai Po Che! Semi Hit
Boyss Toh Boyss Hain Disaster
CityLights Flop
Queen Hit
Dolly Ki Doli Flop
Hamari Adhuri Kahani Flop
Aligarh Disaster
Trapped Disaster
Behen Hogi Teri Disaster
Raabta Disaster
Bareilly Ki Barfi Average
Newton Semi Hit
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Flop
Fanney Khan Disaster
Omerta Disaster
Stree Super Hit
Love Sonia Disaster
5 Weddings Disaster
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Flop
Judgementall Hai Kya Flop
Made in China Disaster
Shimla Mirchi Disaster
Roohi Flop
Badhaai Do Flop
HIT: The First Case Disaster
Bheed Disaster
Srikanth Semi-Hit
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Flop
Stree 2 All-Time Blockbuster
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Below Average

Note: Films like Ludo, Chhalaang, Hum Do Hamare Do, Monica, O My Darling, and The White Tiger were premiered on OTTs.

Rajkummar Rao To Play A Gangster In Maalik

Rajkummar Rao has filmmaker Pulkit's directorial venture Maalik in the pipeline. He is playing the role of a gangster in it, a source told Pinkvilla earlier. The actor announced Maalik on Instagram in August this year while informing his followers that he has begun shooting for his upcoming film.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

