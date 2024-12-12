Box Office: Rajkummar Rao Hit Flop Movie List
Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for Maalik, was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Let's take a look at the box office verdicts of his movies.
Rajkummar Rao pursued an acting course in the Film & Television Institute Of India, Pune and then moved to Mumbai. Rajkummar began his acting journey with an anthology movie, Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 and has emerged as one of the versatile actors in the Hindi film industry.
Rajkummar Rao's Hit & Flop Films
Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhokha emerged as a semi-hit. While movies like Kai Po Che!, Queen, Newton, Srikanth were successful at the box office, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, CityLights, Hamari Adhuri Kahani were flops.
Special mention to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 which turned out to be all-time blockbuster.
Box Office Verdicts Of Rajkummar Rao Theatrical Movies Over The Years
|Movies
|Verdict
|Love Sex Aur Dhokha
|Semi Hit
|Ragini MMS
|Semi Hit
|Shaitan
|Flop
|Gangs of Wasseypur 2
|Flop
|Chittagong
|Disaster
|Shahid
|Flop
|Talaash
|Semi Hit
|Kai Po Che!
|Semi Hit
|Boyss Toh Boyss Hain
|Disaster
|CityLights
|Flop
|Queen
|Hit
|Dolly Ki Doli
|Flop
|Hamari Adhuri Kahani
|Flop
|Aligarh
|Disaster
|Trapped
|Disaster
|Behen Hogi Teri
|Disaster
|Raabta
|Disaster
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|Average
|Newton
|Semi Hit
|Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
|Flop
|Fanney Khan
|Disaster
|Omerta
|Disaster
|Stree
|Super Hit
|Love Sonia
|Disaster
|5 Weddings
|Disaster
|Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
|Flop
|Judgementall Hai Kya
|Flop
|Made in China
|Disaster
|Shimla Mirchi
|Disaster
|Roohi
|Flop
|Badhaai Do
|Flop
|HIT: The First Case
|Disaster
|Bheed
|Disaster
|Srikanth
|Semi-Hit
|Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
|Flop
|Stree 2
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
|Below Average
Note: Films like Ludo, Chhalaang, Hum Do Hamare Do, Monica, O My Darling, and The White Tiger were premiered on OTTs.
Rajkummar Rao To Play A Gangster In Maalik
Rajkummar Rao has filmmaker Pulkit's directorial venture Maalik in the pipeline. He is playing the role of a gangster in it, a source told Pinkvilla earlier. The actor announced Maalik on Instagram in August this year while informing his followers that he has begun shooting for his upcoming film.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 becomes most searched Bollywood film on Google in 2024; You’ll be shocked to know the movies it surpassed