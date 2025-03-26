Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s time loop comedy film gets pushed; know its new release date

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are all set to team up for the first time in Bhool Chuk Maaf. While the official teaser, released earlier, had announced the film’s theatrical release for April 10, the makers have now unveiled a new motion poster, confirming that the movie will hit theaters on May 9, 2025.

The makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, recently unveiled a new motion poster with a new release date. The post read, "Baar baar wahi din, wahi haldi, wahi bhasad! Kab aur kaise hogi Ranjan aur Titli ki shaadi? Pata chalega 9th May ko!"

In the previously released teaser, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi portray a couple eagerly preparing for their wedding. The teaser opens with the two sitting alongside their parents, discussing potential wedding dates.

The Stree 2 actor suggests having the wedding on the 30th. The scene then shifts to their lively haldi ceremony, where Rajkummar, looking joyous, is playfully smeared with haldi by his relatives.

He excitedly tells Wamiqa that only one day remains before they become husband and wife. However, things take an unexpected turn when Rajkummar wakes up the next morning to discover that it’s still the 29th—the day of the haldi ceremony. This strange time loop continues, leaving Rajkummar frustrated and disheartened

The teaser is filled with witty punchlines and humorous moments. The background features the popular song Chor Bazaari from the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal. Interestingly, Wamiqa Gabbi had a small role in that 2009 film.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including Maalik. The film is directed by Pulkit, who previously helmed Bhakshak, starring Bhumi Pednekar, earlier this year. Maalik is backed by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, with Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani serving as producers.

According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been cast as the female lead in the film.