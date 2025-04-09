Box Office: Revisiting the biggest hits of Nushrratt Bharuccha's career ahead of Chhorii 2's digital premiere

In the current phase of Bollywood, Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the youngest actresses who has worked with the biggest of the stars, whether young or old. Over a decade of her acting career, she has aced her roles in several genres like drama, thriller, horror, romantic, and comedy films.

Advertisement

As Chhorii 2, featuring her in the lead, is set to release digitally on Amazon Prime Video very soon, let’s revisit the biggest box office hits she has been a part of in her career:

1. Dream Girl

The comedy film Dream Girl, released in 2019, was the biggest-grosser and hit of Nushrratt Bharrucha’s career. It featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, and Manjot Singh in the lead and was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa in his debut. This much-loved comical entertainer grossed Rs 139.50 crore net, proving to be a box office superhit.

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The surprise superhit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety featured Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside a young and stellar cast of Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. This rom-com by Luv Ranjan was wholeheartedly accepted by the audience. The film collected Rs 100.75 crores in India at the box office.

3. Pyaar Ka Paunchnama 2

The much-loved romantic comedy among the young generation, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, was a huge box-office success, unlike its prequel, which was not a considerable box-office grosser. It featured Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Sonnalli Seygall as the leading cast, helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film collected Rs 60.5 crore at the box office to become a super hit.

Advertisement

4. Love Sex Aur Dhoka

Love Sex Aur Dhoka is a very popular anthology film helmed by the popular filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. It featured several young and talented actors like Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma. The film collected Rs 8.5 crores and ended up being a semi-hit at the box office.

5. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The much-loved romantic comedy by Luv Ranjan, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, marked the debut of Kartik Aaryan in the lead alongside Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. As it gained huge appreciation much after its theatrical run, the film failed to become a huge box office hit. It collected Rs 12.50 crores to end up with an average verdict.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Chhorii 2: Cast, plot, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming OTT horror film