Box Office: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release on 4500 screens with 16000 shows a day in India

Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Jagatpathi Babu and others is all set to release in theatres on the 21st of April, 2023. The advance bookings of the film opened on Monday evening and so far they are decent, although less than the standards that the actor has set with his films last decade. The single screens are doing the heavy lifting for this Salman Khan starrer and multiplexes are yet to join the party.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Releasing In Over 4500 Screens In India With Over 16000 Shows

The biggest update for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is that it is releasing in over 4500 screens across the country and over 1200 screens internationally. The film will be having around 16000 shows per day. An over 4500 screen release in India makes it one of the widest releases for a Hindi film ever. There have been less than 6 Hindi films that have had this wide a release and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of them. The other films that immediately come to mind are Pathaan, Brahmastra, Thugs Of Hindostan, Bharat and Dabangg 3. In the overseas circuit, the distribution is conservative as there have been Hindi films with a wider release than this, a couple of them being more than double of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Opening Day May Slightly Be Affected Since It Is Releasing On Pre-Eid

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's first day will slightly be affected because of Pre-Eid, which will keep the Muslim crowd away. The second and third day should see a good spike in the numbers, when the Eid celebrations are underway. The ticket prices of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan range from popular pricing to blockbuster pricing. It is to be seen how this strategy is received and whether it can aid the box office numbers in any way.

Salman Khan After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Will Be Seen In Tiger 3

Salman Khan after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be seen in Tiger 3, which will reunite him with Katrina Kaif after over 4 years. Post Tiger 3, the actor hasn't given any confirmation on his next film. It is however confirmed that he will be seen in YRF Spy Universe's film, tentatively titled Tiger Vs Pathaan, where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will share equal screen space for the first time since Karan Arjun back in 1995.

Tickets for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan can be booked now. The film releases in theatres tomorrow, that is on the 21st of April, 2023.

