Box Office: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey opens to dismal numbers; KGF 2 remains the first choice for moviegoers

Box Office this week saw a new entrant in the form of Shahid Kapoor led Jersey also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The film's release had been getting delayed since 2020 and after 3 re-shuffles, the film finally hit the screens on April 22, 2022. The film had a slow start and although the occupancies increased towards the evening, they weren’t to the extent that one would expect.

Jersey collected Rs. 3.75 cr nett on day 1 at the box office, thus shocking the trade and investors alike. Medium budget non-event films have found it tough post the pandemic and this one too is feeling the heat. Apart from that, the film is a remake of a film that is already accessible to the prospective viewer, which dampens the prospects of the remake. Jersey needs to grow exponentially over the weekend and will need to have a Monday higher than Friday to stand a chance at the box office. Given the merits of the film, this can’t be ruled out.

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Mrunal Thakur was rock steady at the box office. The film hardly dropped on its second Friday despite local competition from KGF: Chapter 2. The film collected Rs. 11.50 cr nett on day 9 and the film is expected to grow over the weekend with estimates as high as Rs. 45 cr nett for weekend 2. The film will hit Rs. 300 cr nett mark on Sunday. The film is a Blockbuster and will challenge Dangal to become the second highest-grossing film in Hindi language after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR had a Rs. 75 lakh Friday and the film will have Saturday and Sunday numbers in excess of Rs. 1 cr nett. The film is making its final gains this week. It is a Super-Hit at the box office.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Jersey, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:

Jersey

Friday – Rs. 3.75 cr

Total = Rs. 3.75 cr

KGF Chapter 2

Extended week 1 total – Rs. 263.35 cr

2nd Friday – Rs. 11.50 cr

Total = Rs. 274.85 cr

RRR

4 week total – Rs. 256.50 cr

5th Friday – Rs. 75 lakh

Total = Rs. 257.25 cr

What are your thoughts on Jersey’s box office collections?

