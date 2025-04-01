Box Office: Sikandar crosses Rs 100 crores worldwide on Day 3; How good or poorly is Salman Khan-starrer performing in global markets?

Sikandar crosses Rs 100 crores worldwide on Day 3: Sikandar hit the screens on March 30, 2025 across India and worldwide. The action drama, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has been performing on an average note in the nation. Meanwhile, Sikandar has entered Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. Let's analyze how good or poorly the film is performing in global markets.

Sikandar Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Helmed by Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Sikandar earned Rs 92 crore in two days of its release at the global box office. Now, Day 3 of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has ensure that the film crosses the coveted figure of Rs 100 crore worldwide today.

Regardless of its negative reception, this will be Sikandar's first major milestone in its theatrical run.

No Thumbs Up For Sikandar

The worldwide performance of Sikandar has been below average so far which is credited to the film receiving bad word of mouth from cinephiles. With such a response, this start for a Salman Khan entertainer will take the movie nowhere.

Coming back to Sikandar entering Rs 100 crore club, Salman Khan earlier acknowledged fans for showering love on his movies at the trailer launch of the recently released film. Salman had stated that irrespective of how his movies turn out to be, the love of the audience pushes them to cross the mark of Rs 100 crore.

It is yet to be seen if Salman Khan's latest actioner is able to touch the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in its full run. It will determined based on its holds in the first week in global markets.

This is to note that Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman's highest grossing film worldwide. It earned a lifetime gross collection of Rs 867 crore in global markets during its release.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

