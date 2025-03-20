Box Office: Ahead of Sikandar's release; lookback at how AR Murugadoss' Hindi movies performed in theaters; Ghajini and more

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss has primarily worked in Tamil and Hindi movies in Indian cinema. The director, who is gearing up for Salman Khan's Sikandar, is making his theatrical comeback after nine years in Bollywood. We are revisiting how his previous Hindi movies have performed at the box office.

Ghajini And Other Hindi Movies Helmed By AR Murugadoss

1. GHAJINI

Starring Aamir Khan, Asin, and late actress Jiah Khan, Ghajini was released in 2008. The action thriller was a Hindi remake of AR Murugadoss' Tamil film of the same name. Ghajini collected Rs 114 crore net business in India. It was a blockbuster at the box office.

2. HOLIDAY: A SOLDIER IS NEVER OFF DUTY

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty stars Akshay Kumar as an army officer. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha and Govinda, the action thriller was an official remake of Murugadoss' 2012 Tamil film, Thuppakki. The 2012 movie earned Rs 112.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It emerged as hit during its release.

3. AKIRA

Headlined by Sonakshi Sinha, Akira hit the screens in 2016. Also starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap, the film was a remake of Tamil movie, Mouna Guru (2011). The action thriller netted Rs 26.25 crore and turned out to be a flop at the box office.

Net India Collections And Verdicts Of AR Murugadoss' Directorials

Advertisement

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Ghajini Rs 114 crore Blockbuster Holiday - A Soldier Is Never Off Duty Rs 112.5 crore Hit Akira Rs 26.25 crore Flop

AR Murugadoss' Collaborations With Bollywood Actors

AR Murugadoss has earlier collaborated with Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha. The director is now working with Salman Khan for the first time. Their upcoming film, Sikandar will arrive in cinemas on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr.

Can AR Murugadoss bring a successful venture this time?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.