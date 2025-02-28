Box Office: Since Mickey 17 is releasing, revisiting Robert Pattinson's last 5 movies and their collections

With Mickey 17 set to hit theaters next month, we had an amazing idea—looking back at Robert Pattinson’s last five films and their box office performances. Over the past six years, Pattinson has tackled a range of roles, showcasing his versatility. The films below highlight his depth as an actor and star power. Have a look!

Robert Pattinson’s Last Five Films and Their Box Office Performances

The Boy and the Heron (2023) — The Grey Heron (English Dub)

Pattinson lent his voice to the English dubbing of Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron, playing the mysterious Grey Heron. The film grossed USD 282.3 million worldwide, with USD 46.8 million domestically and USD 235.5 million internationally.

While Pattinson’s role was in the voice acting department, it added to his diverse filmography—something you might already know, but if not, you’ll discover below.

The Batman (2022) — Bruce Wayne / Batman

Arguably his biggest film yet, The Batman introduced Pattinson as a darker, more brooding version of the Caped Crusader. The film was a commercial hit, raking in USD 772.3 million worldwide, with USD 369.3 million domestically and USD 403 million internationally.

Tenet (2020) — Neil

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was one of the few major blockbusters released during the pandemic, with Pattinson playing Neil, a charming yet enigmatic operative. The film earned USD 365 million worldwide, with USD 58.5 million coming from the domestic market and a massive USD 306.8 million from overseas. While the numbers were lower than expected for a Nolan film due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tenet reaffirmed Pattinson’s ability to handle high-stakes action roles.

Waiting for the Barbarians (2019) — Officer Mandel

Pattinson took on a supporting role in Waiting for the Barbarians, portraying the cruel Officer Mandel opposite Johnny Depp and Mark Rylance. Directed by Ciro Guerra in his English-language debut, the film had a limited international release, grossing USD 762,815 worldwide. While its box office impact was minimal, it was another opportunity for Pattinson to showcase his range in a politically charged drama.

The Lighthouse (2019) — Ephraim Winslow / Thomas Howard

A psychological horror masterpiece directed by Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse saw Pattinson play Ephraim Winslow (or Thomas Howard), a young lighthouse keeper descending into madness alongside Willem Dafoe’s character. The film earned USD 18.1 million worldwide, with USD 10.8 million from the domestic market and USD 7.2 million internationally. Though not a major box office hit, Pattinson was critically acclaimed for his performance.

Mickey 17 – What’s Next?

Marking filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s return to the big screen after six years, Mickey 17 stars Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and more alongside Pattinson. The film debuted in Bong’s home country, South Korea, today and will be released worldwide on March 7. Expectations are high for the sci-fi thriller, given its acclaimed director and celebrated ensemble cast. Will Mickey 17 deliver? We’ll have to wait and watch.