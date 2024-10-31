Did you know Dimple Kapadia gave her earrings to Christopher Nolan after Tenet shoot?

With her debut movie Bobby, Dimple Kapadia became a household name. But she returned to the big screen after more than a decade. Even then, she succeeded in making the audience fall for her acting skills and charm. After ruling the Indian film industry and winning many accolades including the National Film Award, she starred in the American movie Tenet. In a recent interview, the actress recalled that director Christopher Nolan requested that she leave her earrings behind after filming her scene.

Going back in time, Dimple Kapadia narrated she went for a fitting and promptly took out her earrings and wore them. Christopher Nolan turned around and said to her, ‘Oh, they’re lovely. You can leave them behind after your shoot.’ The veteran Indian star obliged his request and left her piece of jewelry with him. While talking to Vogue India, the Angrezi Medium actress also heaped praise on Jeffrey Kurland who designed her costumes for Tenet.

Lauding him for his patience, she stated that Jeffrey was really kind. “He took all my nonsense and bullsh*t. He struggled with me, poor guy. But what a look he created. It was absolutely beautiful!” the actress exclaimed. For the unknown, Tenet is a science fiction action thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in key roles. Kapadia plays the role of Priya Singh who is an Indian arms trafficker and a member of the Tenet.

Advertisement

Kapadia also played a key tole in Farhan Akhtar’s comedy movie, Dil Chahta Hai. During the same chat, she revealed that it was her co-star and dear friend Akshaye Khanna who convinced her to be part of the 2001 movie. “Akshaye Khanna called me up. He was such a sweetheart. He said, 'Please, please, do it for me'. And yeah, I said, 'Of course'. And thank God I did it because working with Zoya (Akhtar) and working with that team was completely… I think by this time, it was a different kind of generation I was working with,” she divulged.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Murder Mubarak and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Dimple Kapadia says ‘I don’t pose with juniors’ as paps request her to get clicked with Twinkle Khanna: WATCH