Box Office: Sinners defies theater slump with USD 2.4M Memorial Day haul, tops April release chart

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror title Sinners continues to make waves at the US box office, delivering a strong USD 2.4 million on Memorial Day Monday. This impressive figure marks the biggest sixth Monday for any April release ever, showing a 20.5 percent increase from the previous Monday despite a significant loss of 886 theaters on Friday. The movie’s resilience despite reduced screens highlights its enduring popularity and stable audience appeal.

At USD 2.4 million, Sinners also claims the title of the second biggest sixth Monday ever for an R-rated film. It outperformed Oppenheimer (USD 900K), Joker (USD 1.3 million), and The Passion of the Christ (USD 1.4 million), trailing only behind Deadpool and Wolverine’s USD 4.1 million on their sixth Monday. The film’s remarkable box office run has placed it firmly at the top of the April release charts, beating out major movies such as The Jungle Book (USD 1.2 million), Infinity War (USD 1.2 million), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 990K), and Endgame (USD 870K) for their respective sixth Mondays.

Since its theatrical debut on April 18, Sinners has amassed a cumulative gross of USD 258.8 million domestically. Industry experts remain cautiously optimistic, projecting a potential total US gross of around USD 280 million. However, with the recent drop in theaters due to an impending digital release and rising competition from new releases, the film’s final box office trajectory remains to be seen.

Sinners is produced, written, and directed by Coogler. Set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta, the film stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as criminal twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown seeking a fresh start but find themselves confronted by a mysterious supernatural force. The cast also features Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Carter, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Development of Sinners began in early 2024 through Coogler’s production company, Proximity Media, with Jordan already cast in the lead role. Following a competitive bidding war, Warner Bros. Pictures secured the title’s distribution rights, letting principal photography kickstart. Renowned composer Ludwig Göransson, a frequent Coogler collaborator, scored the film and also served as an executive producer.

Critically acclaimed for its blend of supernatural horror and historical drama, as well as its music, Sinners has become a commercial touchstone. With a worldwide gross of USD 388 million, it stands as the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2025, solidifying Coogler’s reputation as a versatile director and Jordan’s as a very capable actor.

