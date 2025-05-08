Box Office: Sinners stays strong with USD 4.1M on 3rd Tuesday; Michael B. Jordan horror nears USD 200M mark

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror film Sinners is proving to be a box office juggernaut, maintaining its momentum into its third week. The Michael B. Jordan-led thriller grossed a solid USD 4.1 million on its third Tuesday at the domestic box office, registering a strong hold with just a 40 percent drop from the previous Tuesday. The film’s US total now stands at USD 186.9 million and is expected to cross the USD 200 million milestone this weekend.

Sinners achieved the third-biggest Tuesday ever for an R-rated film, overtaking Joker and trailing only Oppenheimer and Deadpool & Wolverine. The former film made USD 3.8 million at the same point in its theatrical run, while the latter two made USD 4.4 million and USD 7.2 million, respectively. Among April releases, Sinners ranks fourth, just behind Infinity War (USD 6 million), Endgame (USD 5.7 million), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 4.5 million).

Despite lacking IMAX screens, Sinners has shown exceptional legs, even if slightly behind Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which saw just a 28.5 percent drop after earning USD 2.6 million. Tonight, the film is projected to surpass A Quiet Place’s USD 188 million domestic total, making it the sixth-highest-grossing horror film of all time in the States.

Globally, Sinners has raked in over USD 244 million, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. Analysts project the film will end its US run in the USD 250 to USD 280 million range, depending on the performance of its competitors and the timing of Warner Bros.’ digital release.

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Coogler, Sinners is set in 1932 Mississippi and follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Jordan, who return to their rural hometown to rebuild their lives. To their dismay, they find a malevolent supernatural force awaiting them. The cast also features Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jayme Lawson.

Produced under Coogler’s Proximity Media banner, the film was picked up by WB after a heated bidding war. Longtime collaborator Ludwig Göransson composed the score that elevated the eerie atmosphere of the title while also serving as executive producer.

With strong critical praise, powerful box office legs, and positive word of mouth, Sinners is shaping up to be one of the best horror stories to come out in recent times.

