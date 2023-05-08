Box Office: The Kerala Story shows extraordinary hold on Monday; Headed for a Rs 10 crore day

The Kerala Story is a blockbuster as the film is showing an extraordinary hold in collections on Monday all across the country. The trends till noon indicates a double-digit Monday and the evening shows could take the numbers even higher. A Monday in the range of Rs 10 to 11 crore seems done at this point of time for this Adah Sharma film, which takes the four-day collection to Rs 43.75 crore. The film will hit half century on Tuesday and is headed for a long run at the domestic box office.

The Kerala Story shows a jump over Friday

The three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – stand at Rs 2.30 crore on Monday at 3 PM, which is around 22 percent higher than what it was on Friday at 3 PM. The film is targeting an audience similar to The Kashmir Files and at this point of time, its not possible to predict a number as sky is the limited. These are historic trends happening for the film at a level higher than The Kashmir Files, and the lifetime run depends on what happens on second Friday.

The film is produced by Vipul Shah, and this marks a comeback of sorts for him, as his last clean hit was way back in June 2014 in the form of Akshay Kumar led Holiday. The single screens have come on board in a big way for The Kerala Story, as the contribution of non national chain is higher than the national chains.

The Kerala Story fills the void for cinema owners

The Kerala Story has got in the non film watching audience to the cinema halls and it has got a lot to do with the subject, as the film has been promoted as a real story on struggles of Hindu Woman in Kerala. The footfalls are there in cinema halls and the monies are coming in for the exhibitors as The Kerala Story is proving to be good film to fill up for the void of films in cinema halls.

Note: These are numbers based on early trends and the estimates shall follow in the night.