Box Office: Thunderbolts rises with USD 2.7 million Memorial Day Monday, closing in on USD 195 million US total

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts continues its steady run at the US box office, collecting a solid USD 2.7 million on Memorial Day Monday. The film, which has now amassed USD 174 million domestically, benefited from the holiday boost with an impressive 43.1 percent increase over its previous Monday, despite losing 780 screens due to competition from new titles.

The fourth Monday haul places Thunderbolts on track to surpass the lifetime US totals of early MCU titles Captain America: The First Avenger (USD 176.7M) and Thor (USD 181M) within the week.

However, while the USD 200 million milestone now appears out of reach, the film is expected to close its domestic run around the USD 195 million mark, an impressive feat for an original ensemble entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others. The story centers on a group of morally complex characters brought together for a perilous government mission that forces them to confront their pasts and rely on one another for survival.

Initially teased in 2021, the Thunderbolts project was officially announced in 2022 and underwent significant rewrites during its development. Production was delayed by the 2023 Hollywood labour strikes, but filming resumed and concluded in mid-2024 across various locations, including Atlanta, Utah, and Kuala Lumpur.

Premiering in London on April 22 before its US release on May 2, Thunderbolts was marketed as the final film of Phase Five of the MCU. The film’s ending notably rebranded the team as The New Avengers, with the asterisk in its title symbolizing that transformation. Since then, Marvel Studios has begun embracing the move more prominently in post-release marketing.

Despite facing stiff competition from blockbuster hits during the holiday weekend, Thunderbolts carved out its own success both critically and commercially. With a worldwide gross of USD 357 million so far, it currently ranks as the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025. The stronghold on Memorial Day Monday reinforces its staying power in theaters and its appeal to MCU fans eager for the franchise’s evolving narrative.

