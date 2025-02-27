Box Office: Top 5 HIGHEST GROSSING Bhumi Pednekar films in 10 years of her debut

Bhumi Pednekar, ever since her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has been a promising Bollywood actress. She has shared screen with some of the best actors from the young generation and continues to amaze us with her acting skills, majorly seen in new age romantic comedies. As she completes a decade of her debut, let’s take a look at her top 5 highest grossing films from the last 5 years:

1. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a 2017 comedy drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh, based on a social cause of availability of toilets in small Indian villages. The film featured Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, becoming the highest grosser of Bhumi’s career with Rs 132 crores nett at the Indian box office.

2. Bala

Standing as the second highest grosser of Bhumi Pednekar’s career is Bala directed by Amar Kaushik. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam as the leads. The film talks about several topics commercially ignored like early age balding and the difference of beauty standards between dark and fair skin colour. The film became a superhit by collecting Rs 111 crores at the Indian box office.

3. Pati Patni Aur Woh

The 2019 comedy drama Pati Patni Aur Woh featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead, directed by Mudassar Aziz. This typical love triangle comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz at the box office, collecting Rs 80.5 crores at the Indian box office, making for the 3rd highest grosser of Bhumi Pednekar till date.

4. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released in 2017 was directed by R.S Prasanna and was a remake of his own Tamil film, Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The film deals with the problem of erectile dysfunction among males with the male protagonist played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was a semi hit at the Indian box office collection Rs 42 crores nett.

5. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was a horror thriller directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead along with Bhumi Pednekar. The film flopped at the box office due to highly negative reviews and ended its run with Rs 30.75 crores at the Indian box office only.

S. No Movie Nett Box Office 1 Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Rs 132 crores 2 Bala Rs 111 crores 3 Pati Patni Aur Woh Rs 80.5 crores 4 Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Rs 42 crores 5 Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Rs 30.75 crores

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.